Cedar Point to Close on Certain Days Due to Not Enough Employees to Work

According to NBC4i, Cedar Point will be closed some days in June due to a lack of staff.

The amusement park managers said in a social media post that it added more than 300 full-time, year-round positions, and a $500 seasonal signing bonus. Part-time wages increased to $20 per hour.

But recruitment hasn’t met demand, managers said, and the calendar had to be adjusted based on the availability of seasonal labor.

Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will be affected.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Cedar Point to Close on Certain Days Due to Not Enough Employees to Work  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

