Carmelo Anthony Had The Perfect Response For Salty Denver Nuggets Fans Booing Him

Portland Trailblazers forward Carmelo Anthony took the booing he received from Denver fans personally and responded in the best way possible.

Despite giving his all to the Denver Nuggets, Nuggets fans still hold a grudge against the hooper for taking his hooping skills to New York City ten years ago. The limited number of fans inside the Ball Arena made it quite clear during the first game of the Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Western Conference Playoffs matchup by showering Anthony with boos every time he touched the ball.

Anthony, who has been written off by many, has seen his career get new life during his stint with Portland decided the best way to shut the haters up was to remind them he still is a bad man on the court. Anthony, who did seem a bit stunned at the booing, responded by scoring 12 points in just five minutes on 4-5 shooting, including 3-3 from behind the 3-point line. He would hit his 4th consecutive 3-pointer in the second quarter and finished the game with 18 points with his Blazers upsetting the Nuggets 123-109, giving him his first win against the team that drafted him.

“What else can they do?” Anthony said after the game, via USA TODAY Sports. “I don’t know what it is. I gave my all here for seven and a half years. I’ve never said anything bad about Denver, about the fans, the organization, players. I never complained. I took everything on the chin even when it wasn’t my fault.”

The Nuggets drafted Melo with the third overall pick in the legendary 2003 NBA Draft that featured his best friends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Anthony’s impact was felt immediately as he transformed the Nuggets franchise into a winning one while bringing excitement back to the Mile High City NBA franchise. He helped lead the Nuggets back to the playoffs during his seven full years with the Nuggets, including a Western Conference Finals appearance.

Melo’s relationship with the Nuggets soured when he refused to sign an extension with the franchise, subsequently being traded to the New York Knicks. Decades later, Nuggets fans show there is no love lost for Anthony, but honestly, they need to find a better way of expressing that because booing him clearly gave him the motivation he needed on the court.

We shall see if they keep the same energy for game 2 on Monday night (May.24).

