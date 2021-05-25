National
HomeNational

NBA HOF’er Dominique Wilkins Says Buckhead Restaurant Is “No Slam Dunk!”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

2020 NBA All-Star - Naismith Hall Of Fame Announcement

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

Today on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, NBA Hall Of Famer & Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, called into the show with his girlfriend, Sharon Chambers, to describe their interaction at LeBiloquet in Buckhead. In the interview, Wilkins describes the interaction after being refused service as racist & will not go back to their establishment ever again.

Majic App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

During the interview, Wilkins introduces his girlfriend into the conversation & she confirms the experience at LeBiloquet. During the interview, LeBiloquet issued another statement regarding the incident saying they would be “re-evaluating the dress code” & making employees take diversity training during the interview. And, both Wilkins & Chambers react to the latest developments.

Take a listen to the interview with Ryan Cameron HERE:

NBA HOF’er Dominique Wilkins Says Buckhead Restaurant Is “No Slam Dunk!”  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close