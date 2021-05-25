Bye, Bye Baby: Erica Mena Files To Divorce Safaree Samuels

Call it the end of a very brief era. It looks like Erica Mena and her husband, Safaree Samuels, will be going their separate ways. The Love & Hip Hop couple tied the knot in late 2019, and now, just shy of two years since their wedding, Mena wants out.
The divorce news comes just weeks after the pair announced that they are expecting their second child.
“Safire got a new sibling,” Safaree captioned a maternity photo shared on Instagram . “Time to get neutered now I need a chef and a nanny.”
“Get ready!!!! Any day now,” Mena wrote in the comments.
According to TMZ, Erica now wants primary physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, but she’s willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree.
It’s been an eventful month for the couple: On May 18, Erica took to social media, telling the online world that the home she shares with Safaree had been burglarized.
“Unfortunately over the weekend my house was robbed,” she wrote. “Asking for some assistance from fans,” Mena said. “There is now a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who can lead us in arresting all those involved. You can remain anonymous please DM me or Safaree.”
