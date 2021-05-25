Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino

Penny slots are for more cautious gamblers, but it doesn't mean they can't lead to a nice payout.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The slot machines may not be the coolest spot at your local casino, but that does’t mean the time-honored gambling game can’t shell out a major payday. Just ask Ray J, who recently hit it big at the slots in L.A. County.

|| RELATED: Ray J Princess Love Will Try To Save Their Toxic Marriage On New ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Spinoff ||

|| RELATED: Ray J Reveals How He Came Up With The “Epik” Name For His Son ||

According to reports, the 40-year-old singer and reality star won $17,000 while playing  a penny-slot game called “Buffalo.” Not a bad haul, especially since Ray J only spent $100 at the machine, according to sources.

“Let’s do the Buffalo tournament!” He said in a video posted by TMZ. “I don’t play dice, I play slots cause I’m old.”

Ray J has retired from the more popular casino games, but it seems his luck followed him to the slot machines. All in all, it’s been a pretty celebratory week for him, as he recently took to Instagram to share the joy of his daughter’s third birthday.

Chloe x Halle

Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week

5 photos Launch gallery

Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week

Continue reading Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week

Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week

[caption id="attachment_4123055" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Elizabeth Weinberg for Teen Vogue / Teen Vogue[/caption] Millions of photos are uploaded every day, but only a chosen few break the internet. This week, we got some very hot pics from stars like Chloe Bailey, Ari Lennox and Jidenna. New mom Nicki Minaj also offered up some heat as well as R&B legend Toni Braxton. But which was the best. Well, judge for your self in the gallery below. || RELATED: Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby || || RELATED: Chloe Bailey Gives Dominatrix Realness In Her Latest Instagram Post || Take a look at the hottest IG posts of the week.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close