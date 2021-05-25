The Disappearing Act Of Detroit’s Black Middle Class Is Widely Being Felt

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Detroit is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, giving us music icons like late R&B queens Aaliyah and Aretha Franklin in addition to birthing the whole Motown movement. Outside of the city’s influential musical history though, it’s also home to some of the most affluential Black people in America. However, that last fact is slowly dying out due to gentrification and pay gaps amongst other reasons.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Based off data provided by the nonprofit organization Detroit Future City, the Motor City is coming to a fast halt in terms of African American and Latinx representation in the suburbs. Throughout the 107-page doc, facts like economic growth throughout the pandemic, racial/ethic equity and average home value as it relates to minorities in Detroit all play a factor into why the neighborhood is starting to look a little bit lighter if you get our drift.

Here’s an excerpt from Detroit Future City‘s “The State of Economic Equity in Detroit” report that really stuck out to us:

“Within the city, the average value of homes owned by white residents is $46,000 more than homes owned by AfricanAmerican residents and $39,000 higher than Hispanic residents. This is a reversal of trends in the previous decade, in which the value of African-American-owned homes exceeded that of those owned by white people. The gap in values for both African-American and Hispanic residents is a vivid example of how the collapse of Detroit’s housing market and residential segregation has not only inhibited the ability of residents to build wealth though housing investments, but stripped wealth from homeowners.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The report suggests tangible ways to reverse the declining rate of Black and Brown representation in Detroit suburbs, which include improving educational outcomes, providing access to affordable quality health care, an increase in capital access and above all access to quality affordable housing.

Let us know if you can directly relate or have any suggestions for our Detroiters out there.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Disappearing Act Of Detroit’s Black Middle Class Is Widely Being Felt was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: