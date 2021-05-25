Feature Story
Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Announce Verzuz Battle Rematch

It’s official! The  next Verzuz battle will be going down this weekend and it will not included Soulja Boy or Bow Wow.

According to the official Verzuz Instagram page, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz will face-off again, this Sunday at 5p PT/ 8P EST to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday.

“Did y’all guess who the rematch was going to be!? @THEREALSWIZZ vs @TIMBALAND THIS SUNDAY!! LIVE from @LIVMIAMI Celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with our new #VERZUZLive. Sunday, May 30th | 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch in the @tiller app, on your TV with @fitetv app, or on @verzuztv. Drinks by @Ciroc,” the team captioned the post.

Will you tune in for the re-match?

