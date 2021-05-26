Sports
HomeSports

Kyrie Irving Puts “Subtle Racism” At Boston Celtics Arena On Blast, Twitter Scratches Its Head

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game One

Source: Steven Ryan / Getty

In the first round of the playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets are officially up 2-0 against the Boston Celtics.

While many are expecting a full sweep in the first round, Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving doesn’t seem too happy to be returning to his former home arena of the TD Garden. Ahead of game three on Friday, Kyrie mulled over how receptive the crowd would be upon his return.

“I am just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully, we can just keep it strictly basketball; there’s no belligerence or racism going on — subtle racism,” Irving said. “People yelling sh*t from the crowd, but even if it is, it’s part of the nature of the game, and we’re just going to focus on what we can control.”

The media pressed further and asked if Irving had ever racist comments made towards him while playing in Boston, and responded by shrugging and revealing that he “was not the only one that can attest to this.”

The racism of the Boston sports world is nothing new and was at its peak when Bill Russell was the Celtics star player. When the Hall of Famer had his jersey retired, he refused to have fans present and instead held a ceremony in an empty arena with his teammates by his side. He knew the fans mistreated him, and knowing they’d be cheering him on this one time wouldn’t be an accurate representation of his 15-year stint with the Celtics.

Of course, this isn’t Irving’s first time playing the Celtics since leaving the team after two seasons– back in December of 2020, he burned sage around the TD Garden court. In the post-game interview, he explained his actions.

“It just comes from a lot of native tribes,” Irving said after the game. “Being able to sage, just cleanse the energy, make sure that we’re all balanced. When we come into this job, we come into this place, it’s not anything that I don’t do at home that I did today. I saged last game, and I plan to sage almost every game if the opposing team will allow me to.”

Irving’s return to a fan-packed Boston arena come Friday, May 28, will surely be interesting.

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets

Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Calling Out Boston For "Subtle Racism"

11 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Calling Out Boston For "Subtle Racism"

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Calling Out Boston For “Subtle Racism”

Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Calling Out Boston For "Subtle Racism"

Kyrie Irving Puts “Subtle Racism” At Boston Celtics Arena On Blast, Twitter Scratches Its Head  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close