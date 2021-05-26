South Carolina Woman Gets 20 Years For Shots Into Black And Hispanic Neighbors’ Homes That Wounding Black Man

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Being shot at is something we hope none of our readers have to ever experience, especially if it happens to be in your own home. The topic was already on our minds after that recent report on the baby girl that survived after her pregnant mom was shot and killed by a stray bullet that entered their apartment, and sadly domestic shootings appear to be common occurrences.

Another similar story we came across today proved to be just as heartbreaking, which details a Columbia, South Carolina woman who was rightfully sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting into the homes of her Black and Hispanic neighbors with racist intentions in mind.

The incident happened on February 22, 2017, with 48-year-old Mandy Morrow Fortson going on what The Root described as a racist “shooting spree” as one of her neighbors ate dinner and the other family got ready for bed. According to a handful of witnesses accounts, the vile criminal committed the crime gleefully while shouting racial slurs at the Hispanic family first before turning her attention to the Black family’s apartment.

At her sentencing recently, Fortson was found guilty of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and breach of peace.

Even though no one was fatally wounded in the attack, a man did suffer from a gunshot wound after he attempted to go outside and get Fortson to stop shooting by simply asking. As a result of his bravery and courage, he was shot in his hip and wrist. It’s also worth noting that she resisted when cops arrived on the scene, something that in the past we’ve seen result in death for people of a darker hue. Sorry, but that just had to be said.

The State also made aware that Forston tried to deny the shooting altogether at trial. Thankfully 5th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson called her out as the liar that she is for shooting up homes with children inside, with Gipson stating, “All the shooting was from her backyard.” He went on to add, “She fired six shots and then reloaded.” Fortson received 15 years for the attempted murder charge and an additional five years for the other charges. The State also brought up the fact that S.C. House “passed a hate crimes law that would have enhanced penalties in crimes with proven racial or other overtones.”

Do you think that would’ve been enough for a harsher sentence, or can racism like this ever truly be vanquished from existence? Let us know your thoughts as always.

South Carolina Woman Gets 20 Years For Shots Into Black And Hispanic Neighbors’ Homes That Wounding Black Man was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

