News
HomeNews

Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

The flick will debut at Radio City Music Hall, marking this its first big event since the start of the pandemic.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Dave Chappelle

Source: WENN / WENN

Remember that socially distanced standup comedy show Dave Chappelle held last year in the middle of nowhere? It turns out the legendary comedian was filming a documentary, and it’s debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival.

According to Deadline, the untitled film examines “the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic.” It shows the period of the emotional upheaval following the Black Lives Matter movement as protests erupted across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

It also showcases Chappelle’s socially distanced live outdoor comedy show hosted on his neighbor’s cornfield. Footage of the standup was released as a special on YouTube last year titled 8:46, to reach his audience with comic relief while tackling the subject matter of Floyd’s gruesome murder.

The documentary will debut on the closing night of the Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall, the first grand re-opening in over 18 months since the start of the COVD lockdown.

“Premiering our film at Tribeca and closing out the festival at Radio City Music Hall is a big honor,” Chappelle said in a statement. “Our film is about courage and resilience, something New Yorkers can relate to.”

All guests must be fully vaccinated before entering the legendary doors of the venue and are to show proof upon entry.  Children under the age of 16 are allowed entry providing they show a negative COVID-19 test.

Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close