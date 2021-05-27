Arts & Entertainment
Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?

Bringing back the 2000s in the wildest way possible, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez caused a whirlwind in the media when reports started floating around that the former power couple have reunited.

Of course, with shock also came drama given the fact that Jenny had only been single and mingling on the block again for only about two weeks following the end of her four-year relationship with baseball icon Alex Rodriguez. Since this is Hollywood we’re talking about, the rapid reunion wasn’t too out of the ordinary. What is a bit questionable is how rapid the reunion might’ve been to begin with, with reports now saying that Bennifer’s been “bennifering” since back in February.

TMZ reports exclusively that Affleck was “flooding her” with emails around the time she was filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. Sources reported back to TMZ about the secret messages, stating the tone of these notes was “more loving and longing for Jen,” with compliments of how beautiful she looked and him longing to fly down and see her. Of course, one would think an engaged woman would’ve sent these messages to her spam folder. Instead, she actually found them charming, even stating that Ben was able to “own her heart” with his pen as TMZ put it.

The formerly-formal (maybe?) couple caused stir when they were seen together in L.A. earlier this month, which at that time was just two weeks after Jen and A-Rod officially called it quits on their engagement.

Heres another tidbit TMZ came up with to prove their point further:

“One more clue the exes have been in close contact for some time came with InStyle Magazine’s recent J Lo cover story. It included a quote from Ben gushing about his ex-fiancee, saying in part … “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

That story did not include a quote from Jen’s then-fiance, A-Rod.”

Emailing is hardly a form of flirting, but who knows when it comes to Hollywood’s elite? We hope Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are (and remain!) happy together if true. As for A-Rod, stay up fam — it happens to the best of us.

Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?

