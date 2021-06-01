Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Ohio Man Gets 4 Life Sentences For Series Of Robbery Related Murders

Sentences in all three cases were delayed for more than a year because of the pandemic.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Computer graphic of gold color old scales and wooden judge's gavel laying on table.

Source: OsakaWayne Studios / Getty

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to four life terms without parole in a series of murders during robberies that occurred in  Ohio. The grisly crimes include the shooting death of a university student killed inside a pizza shop and a mother and son slain in their home.

|| RELATED: Pennsylvania Board Makes Decision On Bill Cosby’s Parole Request ||

|| RELATED: Philly Rapper, AR-Ab Sentenced to 45 Years In Prison ||

On December 7, 2015, Zakareia “Zak” Husein was working at his family’s business, Premium New York Style Pizza in Akron, when a gunman entered the restaurant. The gunman demanded money then shot and killed the 21-year-old. Tips from the community helped detectives identify Shaquille Anderson as the suspect involved in the murder of Husein.

“You, sir, are going to spend the rest of your life in prison,” Summit County Common Pleas Court McCarty told Anderson.

 

In a statement, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh condemned Anderson and his crimes.

“Shaquille Anderson is the worst of the worst. His reign of terror impacted several families who will feel the pain of what he did for years. Anderson deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison where he can no longer hurt innocent people. Thank you to everyone involved in bringing Anderson to justice. Akron and Summit County are safer with this evil person locked up.”

Sentences in all three cases were delayed for more than a year because of the pandemic. The sentences were imposed in separate hearings and relatives of the victims spoke either in person or by video. According to The Akron Beacon Journal, Anderson did not make a statement due to his pending appeals and showed no emotion during the hearings.

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://wzakcleveland.com&#8221; id=”4122344″ overlay=”true”]

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Ohio Man Gets 4 Life Sentences For Series Of Robbery Related Murders  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
[ione_promo_show id="tvone" layout="sidebar"]
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close