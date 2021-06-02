Feature Story
YFN Lucci Denied Bond In Racketeering Case

YFN Lucci will remain in jail after a Fulton County superior judge denied the rapper bond on Tuesday (June 1).

According to local affiliate WSBTV, Judge Thomas Cox issued the ruling as Lucci was indicted on gang-related racketeering charges as well as allegations of felony murder.

“My client is, your honor, an incredibly successful artist that is very well known nationally and even internationally,” Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling said. However, Cox disputed any notion of Lucci needing to be released from jail.

“The defendant will remain in a no-bond status at this time. Additionally, this court revokes any bonds previously issued in this case,” Cox said.

Lucci had previously been out on a $500,000 bond for felony murder relating to a December 2020 incident where a man, James Adams, was shot and killed. Adams’ body was found blocks away from the shooting. Findling maintains his client is innocent of all charges and is not a gang member.

“Based on what myself, Ms. Goldberg, Mr. Banks and Mr. Dixon saw, there’s no evidence that they were the first people shooting, rather the antithesis,” Findling said.

