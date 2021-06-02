Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Storm Reid Graces Flaunt Magazine’s Garden Issue & Dishes Details On Her Own Production Company

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 People&apos;s Choice Awards

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Flaunt Magazine debuted their latest Flaunt film and Garden issue featuring the beautiful Storm Reid.

The actress posted a video from the Flaunt film directed by Derek Milton, where she’s seen frolicking in the fields dressed in seven stunning looks. Storm Reid captioned the post, “look around everything’s growing ⚡🌱 @flauntmagazine cover dropped this morning,” where she credits all of the people involved in the spread. 

The Wrinkle in Time star has since contributed to several hit television series and films like HBO’s Euphoria and Netflix’s When They See Us. Reid has been a bit quiet since her last appearance in the 2020 science fiction horror film Invisible Man, and it looks like the work has continued. The 17-year-old actress is set to star in the upcoming The Suicide Squad 2 film from James Gunn.

Her other accomplishments offscreen include her acceptance into college, and she most recently launched her own production company A Seed & Wings.

Reid tells Flaunt Magazine, “a Seed & Wings was created by me and my mom. It was really a way to not only create opportunities for ourselves, but give people opportunities as well. I always say, Miss Ava [DuVernay] took a risk on me, so why not take risks on others? At a macro level, being able to tell stories that are representative, multicultural, and multi-faceted, but to also show the joys of the Black experience, not always the traumas… To be able to bring in a young person of color, or a seasoned writer that is of a total different ethnic descent, there’s really no bounds with A Seed & Wings.”

Congrats to the young actress and entrepreneur taking the industry by storm! No pun intended.

Check out more from Storm Reid in Flaunt’s Garden Issue available now.

See the Flaunt film below.

Storm Reid Graces Flaunt Magazine’s Garden Issue & Dishes Details On Her Own Production Company  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close