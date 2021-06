LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION IS GEARING UP OUR ENGINES FOR A BATTLE TO REMEMBER. IN HONOR OF BLACK MUSIC MONTH WE ARE TAKING IT TO THE STREETS WITH A “BATTLE OF THE BANDS WEEKEND“.

TUNE IN ALL WEEKEND AS YOUR FAVORITE BANDS GO HEAD TO HEAD THE ISLEY BROTHERS, THE GAP BAND, OR 112, VIRSUS JAGGED EDGE. WHO’S TEAM WILL YOU BE ON? 100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION