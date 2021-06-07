Black Civil Rights Leaders, Politicians Wage ‘Full-Court Press’ On Joe Manchin To Protect Voting Rights

Prominent Black civil rights leaders, politicians, and activists unloaded on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin after the West Virginia politician doubled down on his decision to vote against the For the People Act, a sweeping piece of legislation to thwart the advances of increasing Republican-backed voter suppression legislation across the country.
Manchin’s stance makes him the only Democrat senator to oppose the bill.
“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act. Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster,” Manchin wrote in an op-ed published in the Charleston Gazette.
Manchin has also assigned himself to stand with the Republicans by voicing opposition to gutting the filibuster, an integral focus of congressional Democrats who want to move forward with progressive legislation.
On Monday, The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill tweeted that Manchin was a defender of white supremacy by taking sides with Republicans in one of the most pressing issues of the last century.
“This is so on brand for this country,” Hill tweeted in response to an Associated Press article which confirmed Manchin’s position. “Record number of black voters show up to save this democracy, only for white supremacy to be upheld by a cowardly power-hungry white dude. @Sen_JoeMacnhin is a clown.”
And newly-elected Senator Mondaire Jones rightfully unleashed on Manchin during an interview with MSNBC.
“He should not want to be known as the senator who blocked voting rights and undermined American democracy.”
New York representative Jamal Bowen went even further.
“Joe Manchin has become the new Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell during Obama’s presidency said he would do everything in his power to stop (then-President Barack Obama),” Bowman told CNN.” “He’s also repeated that now during the Biden presidency by saying he would do everything in his power to stop President Biden, and now Joe Manchin is doing everything in his power to stop democracy and to stop our work for the people, the work that the people sent us here to do.”
Manchin is expected to meet with the NAACP leaders on Tuesday, which includes participants Al Sharpton, Sherrilyn Ifill, president and direct-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and Marc Moria, president of the Urban League.
It is clear more than ever that individuals with large platforms will use their positions to petition with the Senator who has somehow missed the importance of protecting voting rights as Republicans in at least 14 states have enacted voter suppression laws.
SEE ALSO:
Joe Manchin’s Fixation On Republican Validation Ignores Black West Virginians
Biden Taps Kamala Harris To Lead Another Matter Of Urgent Concern: Voting Rights
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Clarence Williams III, 81Source:Getty 1 of 54
2. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 2 of 54
3. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 3 of 54
4. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 4 of 54
5. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 5 of 54
6. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 6 of 54
7. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 7 of 54
8. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 8 of 54
9. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 9 of 54
10. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 7310 of 54
11. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 11 of 54
12. Antron Pippen, 3312 of 54
13. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 13 of 54
14. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 14 of 54
15. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 15 of 54
16. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 16 of 54
17. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 17 of 54
18. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 18 of 54
19. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 19 of 54
20. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 20 of 54
21. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 21 of 54
22. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8122 of 54
23. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 23 of 54
24. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 9224 of 54
25. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 8925 of 54
26. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 26 of 54
27. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 27 of 54
28. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 28 of 54
29. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 29 of 54
30. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 30 of 54
31. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 31 of 54
32. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 32 of 54
33. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 33 of 54
34. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 34 of 54
35. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 35 of 54
36. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 36 of 54
37. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 37 of 54
38. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 38 of 54
39. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 39 of 54
40. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 8940 of 54
41. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 41 of 54
42. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 42 of 54
43. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 43 of 54
44. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 44 of 54
45. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 45 of 54
46. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 46 of 54
47. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 47 of 54
48. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 48 of 54
49. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 49 of 54
50. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 50 of 54
51. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 51 of 54
52. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 7952 of 54
53. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 53 of 54
54. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 54 of 54
Black Civil Rights Leaders, Politicians Wage ‘Full-Court Press’ On Joe Manchin To Protect Voting Rights was originally published on newsone.com