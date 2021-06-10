Simone Biles Presents The Gold Over America Tour & Talks Her Plans On Retiring [WATCH]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Simone Biles Presents The Gold Over America Tour & Talks Her Plans On Retiring

When you talk about the greatest athletes like Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, and Serena Williams, it’s time to add Simone Biles to the list.  She’s won over 30 Olympic and championship medals and claimed her 7th U.S. title and now she’s going on tour.  The Gold Over America tour is “a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular” that is headlined by Biles and will hit 35 cities this fall after the Olympics. Alongside her, she will be joined by other gymnasts like Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi,  Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee, and more to be announced.

Simone also shared what he would’ve done with her career if she wasn’t known as the most decorated gymnast of all time and if she plans on retiring soon.

