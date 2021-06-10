K. Michelle Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors With Her Latest Social Media Post

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When it comes to plastic surgery, K. Michelle has been very open and candid about her troublesome journey. After installing faulty butt implants, the vocalist went through the process of removing the hazardous mass from her body to help restore her natural shape. While she’s admitted to body enhancements, her most recent social media post has people wondering if she’s gone under the knife to alter her face as well.

Although most fans told the singer she looked beautiful, others pointed out her noticeably different face.

One user shared a before and after photo where the differences in her face are pronounced.

We’re not sure if K. Michelle went under the knife, or if she’s just the product of a great makeup artist. Whatever it is, she does look great. A lot of social media users compared her to reality TV star Moniece Slaughter.

I’m an advocate for people doing whatever they need to do to make themselves happy. If K. Michelle did alter her face, she’s the only person who has to be content with it. I personally think she looked beautiful before, and she looks great now! K. Michelle has yet to address the plastic surgery rumors, and she probably never will. What do you think?

