Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Length Check: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Growth Post Big Chop

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Daily Pop - Season 2020

Source: E! Entertainment / Getty

At the top of 2020, Tia Mowry-Hardrict traded in her luscious curls for a short, tapered cut. A little over a year later, the actress is showing off her inches with a new length check-in.

In an Instagram post she wrote. “#TBT How it started VS How it’s going! I chopped my hair off at the beginning of #2020! Rocked a #fro SWIPE to see the growth! #curls #natural #naturalhair 🙌🏽

The actress allows her natural hair to make appearances from time to time but she is widely known to have her mane covered in protective styles. From blonde wigs and ponytails to braids and bantu knots, she’s rocked just about every hairstyle you can think of.

Over the last couple of months, celebrities like Tia Mowry-Hardrict, SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyra Banks, and Cardi B. have been showing off their natural tresses with length check-ins. These posts are important because it helps other women learn to love and embrace their natural kinks, coils, and curls. We needed this kind of representation growing up. Keep the natural fro length checks coming! What do you think? Do you enjoy watching celebrities embrace their natural hair on social media?

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Tia Mowry-Hardrict She Gave Us Hair Envy

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To Include Whole-Body, Beauty And Prenatal Supplements

Cardi B Claps Back At The Haters Who Say Her Length Check Doesn’t Matter Because She’s Mixed

Length Check: Tyra Banks Shows Off A Head Full Of Thick, Healthy, Natural Hair

Length Check: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Growth Post Big Chop  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close