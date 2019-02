PLAY AUDIO

11/25/15- It’s Thanksgiving Eve! Skip, Sybil and J. Anthony Brown are definitely in the spirit, but the release of the video of the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald has put everyone in a somber mood. Click the link above to hear the latest.

TOP OF THE MORNING: The Latest On The Chicago Officer Who Killed Laquan McDonald was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

