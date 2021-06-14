LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Monday, Tracee Ellis Ross sips her tea, while draped in Tiffany & Co jewelry. The company has announced Ellis Ross along with actress Anya Taylor-Joy and skier /model Eileen Gu as the new ambassadors of the 2021 Tiffany T1 campaign, entitled “Give Me the T.”

Commenting on Tiffany & Co Instagram, “Thank you for this teenage dream come true!” Ellis Ross would reflect earlier in a prepared statement of her childhood, reminiscing when she’d “wander through the flagship on Fifth Avenue, imagining myself as a grown woman wearing the bold elegance of Tiffany’s signature diamonds.” She continues, “All these years later, to be the face of this iconic brand and to represent the T1 collection is a dream come true.”

Also Trending On FOXYNC.COM

Black Music Month 2021

Off-Duty Flight Attendant Becomes Unruly On Plane

Looks Like Its Breakfast At Tiffany’s With Tracee Ellis Ross was originally published on foxync.com

Also On 100.3: