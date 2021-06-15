Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Precious Lee

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Tyler Mitchell

Precious Lee is red hot on the cover of i-D magazine’s Summer Issue. The supermodel has been pushing boundaries and sparking needed conversations within the fashion industry over the course of her career. Now the cover girl is living in the success of her work by becoming the first non-traditional-sized African-American model to walk the runway of the Italian luxury house, Versace.

Precious knows a thing or two about the power of manifestation. The model always knew that despite the way most luxury designers see models outside of traditional sizes, there was room for her to enter and dominate the untapped space. “I always had the goal of wanting to do Versace, that was never not there. It’s not like all of a sudden, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m working with these people.’ I’m manifesting every single thing,” she told i-D.

Precious Lee

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Tyler Mitchell

Precious Lee

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Tyler Mitchell

Walking in the SS21 Versace was monumental to Precious’ career, but she’s been around the fashion block a time or two. From Vogue Italia covers, to campaigns with Ivy Park, DSquared2, Miu Miu, and Marc Jacobs’, she’s been booked and very busy. Her perfectly carved body has been making its waves and inspiring the industry to see the beauty in all shapes and sizes.

When it comes to fashion, Precious makes it known that she will wear whatever she wants. That kind of confidence is what births some of the most creative, stylish people. “I seriously told people a long time ago, ‘Don’t ask me what I’m wearing to nothing. I will show up in a ballroom gown if I want to’,” she said.

You can read more of Precious’ interview on i-D.vice.com. In the meantime, what do you think? Isn’t she serving a full Thanksgiving platter on the summer issue of i-D Magazine?

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On The June Cover Issue Of Vanity Fair

Simone Biles Gives Us Style And Grace As The June Cover Girl Of Glamour Magazine

Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 10 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 10 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close