Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Chrisette Michele Launches Her Own Clothing Line “Moody By Chrisette Michele”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Music Honors 2021

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Late last year Chrisette Michelle collaborated with a Black owned brand to launch her own capsule collection. After a few days on the market, the entire line sold out. Looks like that initial business venture was a foreshadowing to her current project. The singer announced via her Instagram page the launch of her new clothing line, Moody by Chrisette Michele.

The clothing line’s first release will be The Happy Capsule Collection. Just in time for the summer, this capsule collection includes pieces perfect for bunch with the girls and dinner with bae. With just 6 items in the initial launch, Chrisette offers some form of diversity. You can find a super cute floral matching set, a pink tunic, a denim dress, graphic t-shirt, and two mini summer dresses.

Not only is the Happy Collection cute, it’s moderately priced! Items range from $25.00 – $79.00. Similar to Chrisette’s collaboration last year, this one is close to being sold out. If you see some dope pieces you want to add to your brunch lineup, I suggest you add to cart – and immediately. Once this capsule collection is sold out, there’s no telling when the next one will drop.

You can take a full look at the collection on www.MoodybyChrisetteMichele.com. What do you think? Are you feeling’ The Happy Capsule Collection?

 

DON’T MISS…

Chrisette Michele Talks Her New Fashion Line, Women’s Empowerment, And The Power of Community

Chrisette Michele Flaunts Her Curves In Her New Denim & Cozy Knits Capsule Collection

Chrisette Michele’s New Buzz Cut Makes Me Want To Grab My Clippers

Chrisette Michele Launches Her Own Clothing Line “Moody By Chrisette Michele”  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 10 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 10 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close