0 reads Leave a comment
Was Erykah Badu, Fantasia Or Jill Scott Best Dressed At The Soul Train Awards?
13 photos Launch gallery
Was Erykah Badu, Fantasia Or Jill Scott Best Dressed At The Soul Train Awards?
1. Meet Your Mistress Of Ceremonies, Erykah BaduSource:Splash 1 of 13
2. Jazmine Sullivan Looking Snatched in All BlackSource:Getty 2 of 13
3. Girlfriend GoalsSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. Lady In RedSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Demetria McKinney Goes For The DramaSource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Wendy Raquel Robinson Looking FlawlessSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Fantasia Barrino Looking AMAZINGSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Tisha Campbell Martin Serving LegSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. Warryn & Erica CampellSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. Honoree Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, Peyton Edmonds and Nicole EdmondsSource:Getty 11 of 13
12. Bridget Kelly Looking IncredibleSource:Getty 12 of 13
13. Actor/comedian Tone Bell (L) and actress Bresha WebbSource:Getty 13 of 13
2015 Soul Train Awards: Best & Worst Dressed [PHOTOS] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
comments – add yours