Omarion Confirms The Millennium Tour 2021 Will Return This Fall

With less than 24 hours until summer 2021 officially kicks off, it feels like we’re finally getting back to a slight form of normality in terms of being outside and social again. One of the biggest industries that took a hit due to the pandemic was the music biz, particularly when it came to live shows, but even those are starting to pop back up on the summer schedule.

One concert that many have been anticipating is The Millennium Tour 2021 spearheaded by Omarion, and the former B2K frontman decided to make more than a few of his fans happy by officially announcing the show will go on starting this fall.

“#Millenniumtour2021 FINALLY WE BACK!” he wrote as a caption on the video announcement he posted on IG a few days ago, which simply shows him entering the stage to a crowd of thousands screaming for him. He also posted the upcoming dates for The Millennium Tour 2021  as well, which span from October 1 to November 26.

Peep the lineup of U.S. dates for Omarion’s Millennium Tour 2021 below:

OCT 1 Fri — Los Angeles, CA (The Forum)

OCT 2 Sat — Oakland, CA (Oakland Arena)

OCT 3 Sun — Fresno, CA (Selland Arena)

OCT 7 Thu — Pittsburgh, PA (Petersen Events Center)

OCT 8 Fri — Baltimore, MD (Royal Farms Arena)

OCT 9 Sat — Cleveland, OH (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

OCT 10 Sun — Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena)

OCT 15 Fri — Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)

OCT 16 Sat — Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena)

OCT 17 Sun — Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center)

OCT 22 Fri — Dallas, TX (Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie)

OCT 23 Sat — Houston, TX (Smart Financial Centre)

OCT 24 Sun — New Orleans, LA (Smoothie King Center)

OCT 28 Thu — Milwaukee, WI (UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena)

OCT 29 Fri — Chicago, IL (Wintrust Arena)

OCT 30 Sat — Nashville, TN (Municipal Auditorium)

OCT 31 Sun — Cincinnati, OH (Heritage Bank Center)

NOV 5 Fri — Miami, FL (FTX Arena)

NOV 6 Sat — Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)

NOV 7 Sun — Jacksonville, FL (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

NOV 12 Fri — Newark, NJ (Prudential Center)

NOV 13 Sat — Hampton, VA (Hampton Coliseum)

NOV 14 Sun — Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena)

NOV 17 Wed — Baton Rouge, LA (Raising Cane’s River Center)

NOV 19 Fri — St. Louis, MO (Chaifetz Arena)

NOV 21 Sun — Memphis, TN (FedExForum)

NOV 26 Fri — Las Vegas, NV (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Supporting acts are still set to include Bow Wow, Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy. Tickets go on sale over at Ticketmaster starting June 26. You ready?

 

Omarion Confirms The Millennium Tour 2021 Will Return This Fall  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

