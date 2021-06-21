DL Hughley Show
Look At How DL Hughley’s Kids Showed Love On Father’s Day

DL Hughley meets his granddaughter just in time for Father’s Day! The moment was shared by Hughley’s daughter on Instagram. 

DL Hughley officially celebrated Father’s Day as a grandparent. His daughter Ryan Nicole Shepard revealed an emotional moment in a holiday tribute to the famous comedian and mogul. 

“There was a time in our not so distant past that I didn’t think that a picture like this, of me nursing my daughter while you sat beside me, was possible. We’ve fought hard for where we are today. Watching you with Nola has healed parts of me that I didn’t know needed attention,” she wrote.

 

Hughley, 58, shared his gratitude on his own page writing, “Nothing hits like when they love you back.”

The comedian’s daughter reflected that the touching picture makes her heart swell. 

“I see a man loving his little girl the way she’s always wanted to be loved by him. I see you showing up for me in all the ways that count. You’ve never been more emotionally or physically available than you are now and it’s the most unexpected joy of my life,” she wrote. 

The King of  Comedy is also the king of his precious family’s milestone.

 

Look At How DL Hughley's Kids Showed Love On Father's Day  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

