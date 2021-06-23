The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Swizz Beatz Will Lead DMX’s Tribute On The BET Awards [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The BET Awards is set for the end of the month and Swizz Beatz will curate the tribute to honor his late friend, DMX. The tribute will include performances from Busta Rhymes, Griselda, and Method Man.

In other news, Sinbad recently shared how he almost lost his role in A Different World after telling a white lie about his comedy career.  Da Brat has the information on these stories and more.

  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

"A Different World" Cast: Where Are They Now?

12 photos Launch gallery

"A Different World" Cast: Where Are They Now?

Continue reading “A Different World” Cast: Where Are They Now?

"A Different World" Cast: Where Are They Now?

Hot Spot: Swizz Beatz Will Lead DMX’s Tribute On The BET Awards [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 10 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 10 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 10 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close