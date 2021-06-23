The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Did Cynthia Bailey Get Fired From Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [WATCH]

Yesterday Trick Daddy got attacked by the BeyHive because of his opinion on Beyonce’s singing and Jay-Z’s status in New York.  Since the leak of the Clubhouse conversation, Trick Daddy’s restaurant even has been compromised. Due to the backlash, his Miami restaurant also has been getting attacked by the BeyHive.  There are also rumors that Cynthia Bailey may not be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta and Gary has the tea.

[caption id="attachment_3073686" align="alignleft" width="1032"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] Cynthia Bailey gives us young folks a run for our money! The former print and runway model has created her own lane as an entrepreneur. With a sunglasses line, handbag collection, wine bar, event space, and candle business under her belt I’d say she’s doing pretty good for herself. The recently engaged Atlanta house wife alum makes sure to show out when she steps out. If there’s a theme, she’s dressed in it. There’s no hairstyle too extravagant and no outfit too extra for this hot mama. Cynthia knows how to commit to a look. Who can forget the time she coined herself ‘50 Cynt’ and dressed up like rapper 50 Cent?    

Gary’s Tea: Did Cynthia Bailey Get Fired From Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

