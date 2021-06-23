Feature Story
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s – Episode 21 “Girl, Leave Him”

There is a lot to undress this week. The trio discusses the Megan Thee Stallion and Da Baby beef on Twitter, celebrity cheating scandals, and more.  Plus, guess which popular NY rappers were allegedly in a relationship? The ladies have all the tea and break down the viral rumors of the week.

We’ll wrap it out with the guys shooting their shot in Lore’ls DMs and the Final Question To Undress!  Hint: It involves broke men.

