Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain Look For Myself, Not For Anyone Else’

On June 22, Sports Illustrated cover model, fitness lover and former athlete Jasmine Sanders launched her first-ever workout program. What a way to ring in her 30th birthday! In partnership with Tone It Up, a popular fitness community for women, by women, Sanders launched “The Best by Jasmine Sanders.” The 4-week transformative program is designed to help women of all fitness levels reach their ultimate potential, featuring Jasmine’s all-time favorite workouts, including strength training, cardio, HIIT and weekly meditations.

“With the Tone It Up app, it was the perfect way of putting out anything. I’d pitched my ideas to them, I listened to a lot of the things they had to say, and it felt like we really just matched up perfectly,” Sanders told HelloBeautiful about her working relationship with Tone It Up, co-founded by Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn. “I had been following the app for some time. It’s one of the biggest out there, so it was such a great opportunity to find a way to team up and also give everybody what they’ve always been wanting, which is an app that really is able to help you transform into the best version of yourself mentally, physically, emotionally.”

HelloBeautiful caught up with the self-proclaimed “Golden Barbie” herself about her fitness secrets, maintaining her mental health once quarantine hit, and how social media plays a role in her life as a model and influencer. Check it out!

HelloBeautiful: How did stay-at-home orders, at first, impact your fitness regimen?

Jasmine Sanders: I was constantly working out in gyms before that, especially with traveling, being able to just jump to a hotel gym, Dogpound, or working with a trainer or something. It was really hard to not be in my normal routine. During the pandemic, I ended up building a gym in my house so I have a gym in my garage [because] there’s nowhere to go and you don’t feel safe.

It’s so hard working out sometimes with a mask on so I just tried to focus on building ways to stay active at home, whether it was actually using equipment or having really active days with my friends. Just always having some type of active rest days, which I incorporate in the four-week program. That way you’re not stuck with just doing the workout routine from your home that you can actually bring in, whether you do the workouts in the park or get your friends involved in some way.

HelloBeautiful: How do you ensure that your physical and mental health are equally aligned?

Sanders: I’m the type of person where my mental has to be right. I try to give my all in every workout, but if I haven’t taken the time to meditate, listen to some calming music, burning my palo santo and just try to take a beat for myself to relax, I’m not going to be focused when I go to work out. It doesn’t work for me. Whether it’s waking up in the morning and making sure that I do my morning stretches, have a nice cup of tea and wind down before you get into the craziness of everything going on on your phone, emails and work.

HelloBeautiful: As someone who’s always in the public eye and an influencer on social media, how do you make sure that you don’t let the noise of social media affect your self-esteem?

Sanders: I’ll be very honest with you. It used to affect me way more when I was younger, but then I ended up getting into meditation. I just try to tune it out and I try to focus on myself. I just know that at the end of the day, I’m going to sleep by myself, I’m waking up by myself. Whether you’re in a relationship or whatever it is, you have to focus on yourself first before you focus on anyone else. It was really just trying to find that inner confidence and not letting anyone else be able to break into my bubble and tell me, “Oh, you’re too small. You’re starting to gain a little bit more.” I’m like, “Yeah, I am, I am gaining more. I am at home. I am enjoying life and love like everybody else and eating.” I love food and that’s one thing that I’m never going to stop doing is eating good.

I know that I want to maintain a certain look for myself, not for anyone else anymore. I do eat very healthy and try to balance it out, but I just don’t want anybody to feel like they have to be set to a certain number. I don’t want anybody to feel like they have to be set on what the industry makes people think is beautiful. We all come in different shapes and sizes. We all change as we get older. I’m just trying to learn how to embrace it as much as possible and show people that I’m embracing it, whether they like it or not.

HelloBeautiful: What advice would you give to young girls who are intimidated by fitness about where to start if they’re a beginner?

Sanders: Take your time. Start with signing up, or even grabbing a friend and saying, “Hey, I really want to do this for me. It’s like I want to be healthier, I want to be happier, I want to bring better energy when I enter a room,” and be open and honest with your friends. If you get a friend, family member or someone that wants to partner up with you, it’s always very helpful because you hold each other accountable.

Be easy on yourself. Know that 20 minutes a day is more than you ma have been doing before. That’s a start by getting active and not sitting around all day. Maybe it’s not hitting the gym or doing the at-home workout, but having that active rest day be part of your schedule. There’s a lot of workouts that I didn’t love, but once I got into the rhythm of it, built a playlist, did everything, it was fun for me to work out. It’s a different world when you and your friends start growing together to become a better version of you and each other.

HelloBeautiful: If you could tell young Jasmine anything about fitness and staying in shape, what would you tell her?

Sanders: When I was younger, I did volleyball, basketball and soccer. I was very competitive – not very good at all of them, but very competitive. I grew up in a very athletic household so I would tell myself to not be so hard on myself and the next day you can go a little bit harder. When I was young, I wanted to be the best at everything right away, but it takes practice and patience. My really younger self needs to know that everything will be okay.

Write in your journal and keep that diary going. There’s no reason to stop it because there’s got to be a weird age gap. At least for me, there was that weird age gap where I was like, “Okay, you need to stop with your diary. It’s a little too much.” Now at 29 going on 30, it’s the same thing. I literally have my journal right here next to me, always putting something in there. Always just trying to organize my thoughts, if anything. Keep the balance.

Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain Look For Myself, Not For Anyone Else’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

