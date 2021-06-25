Arts & Entertainment
Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary 'Mary J. Blige My Life'

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Living legend and musical icon Mary J. Blige attended the premiere of her new documentary, Mary J Blige’s My Life, looking like the Queen that she is. The 50-year-old singer served style and grace in an Alexandre Vauthier SS21 Couture fringed ensemble and Giuseppe Zanotti strappy sandals.

"Mary J Blige's My Life" New York Premiere

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

 

Styled by Jason Rembert, the two went for an ultra glamorous look, with a vintage 90’s style updo. This hairstyle was one of many signature hairstyles worn by Mary. In her My Life documentary, they will explore the highs and lows of her career, as well as her contribution to Black culture. Mary was known for serving looks and lyrics that inspired an entire generation and beyond.

Our beloved Mary has only gotten better with time. Not only is she still setting trends with her infamous blonde bombshell look, she’s giving all these younger women a run for their money. The award-winning singer has been serving curves on her Instagram page.

If you haven’t checked out My Life on Amazon Prime then you’re missing out on an opportunity to witness Mary tell her story. She gets vulnerable about the struggles that led her to create the one album that would change her life forever.

Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary 'Mary J. Blige My Life'  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close