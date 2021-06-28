Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Lil Kim’s Prada Bangs At The 2021 BET Awards Has The Streets Talking

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Backstage

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The celebrities served looks on the BET Awards red carpet, but did you take a look at the ensembles worn during the show? Some of our faves pulled out all the fashion stops as they hit the stage and sat in the audience. Lil Kim swapped her black hot shorts, tuxedo jacket, and extravagant Dolce and Gabbana necklace for an all-white Prada ensemble with a matching $340 Prada hair clip in her asymmetrical  bangs.

BET Awards 2021 - Backstage

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

If there’s one thing Lil Kim is gonna do, it’s rock the labels. The 46-year-old rapper wore the Prada set during a tribute performance to rapper and actress Queen Latifah. While the entire ensemble made waves on the internet, most people were taken by the clip in her hair. Laugh now, copy later. Lil Kim is widely known for setting trends. This high-end label hair accessory trend might actually catch on.

 

 

In other news, during an interview with DJ Envy of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Lil Kim said she’d like to see a Verzuz happen between her and arch nemesis, Nicki Minaj. Although the two have a rocky history, it would be amazing to see the two icons come together and mend their issues. If Brandy and Monica, Beenie Man and Bounty Killa, or Gucci Mane and Jeezy can put their differences aside for the culture, so can these ladies.

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 2021 BET Awards

The Anatomy Of An Icon: Lil’ Kim’s Enduring Influence On Fashion & Hip-Hop

Lil’ Kim: My Legendary Leopard Bikini Will Always Be In My Fashion Hall Of Fame

Lil Kim’s Prada Bangs At The 2021 BET Awards Has The Streets Talking  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close