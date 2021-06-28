Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Queen Latifah Tearfully Thanks BET For 2021 ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Queen Latifah received one of the biggest honors in her career during Sunday’s broadcast of the 2021 BET Awards. The female hip hop pioneer, actress, and executive producer was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Rapsody, and  Monie Love delivered a show stopping tribute performance before the “Equilizer” star accepted the prestigious award for a career spanning more than two decades.

Related Article: Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X Shine At BET Awards

“Together, we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart,” Latifah said before thanking each performer behind her on the stage.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, arrived to the podium alongside her father. She held a picture of her late mother Rita Owens in front of her written speech.  Throughout her career, fans grew to love the family’s sacred bond and expressed their heartbreak when the news broke back in 2018.

Related Article: Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 2021 BET Awards

This year’s theme for the BET Awards is “The Year of The Black Woman”. Latifah before holding back tears thanked her mom for being a strong Black woman.

“I’m gonna get off this stage, but I thank you so much for all of you, the fans for supporting every crazy-ass thing I’ve done through the years,” Latifah said. “And thank you for making “Equalizer number 1. Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love. Peace. Happy Pride!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Queen Latifah Tearfully Thanks BET For 2021 ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close