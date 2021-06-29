Arts & Entertainment
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Summer Body In An Itty Bitty Orange Bikini

2019 American Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Toni “Shut ’em down” Braxton is back at it again. This time the blond bombshell is sharing pool time excursions with the world in a burnt orange thong bikini.

The 53-year-old eldest Braxton sister has been flaunting her insanely fit bikini body on the internet for a few months now. She is the true definition of getting finer with age. After 2 kids and a serious battle with lupus, the award-winning singer looks like she’s in the best shape of her life.

I’ve always been impressed with Toni’s nonchalant, confident vibe. First of all, I want whatever Black Girl Magic potion she’s drinking that allows her to make 53 look like 23. She is in an elite class of women who have been defying the law of aging. Women like Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, and Halle Berry have been showing us how beautiful and graceful it is to grow older.

There’s no doubt in my mind we be blessed with a few more bikini pics from Toni this year. After all, the summer just started! Every time a woman like Toni Braxton confidently shares her curves on the internet, a wrinkle is removed from someone else’s forehead. In other words, she’s doing the good Lord’s work by showing us what she’s working with.

 

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Summer Body In An Itty Bitty Orange Bikini  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

