Stephen Curry Talks Howard University’s Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic

Over the weekend the Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic was held at one of the world’s most popular golfing destinations, Pebble Beach, California. It’s been two years since Stephen Curry announced his collaboration and support in funding Howard University’s first NCAA Division I golf program. Howard is one of 25 HBCU golf programs involved in this program and Curry shares during an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, how important this mission to create new opportunities for young Black athletes around the country has been. “An opportunity to start something really, really impactful and an amazing experience for these student athletes where you can be at a very iconic place in the game of golf and bring some amazing individuals and groups that want to support the program to elevate the kids’ experiences.”

The inaugural season was a success, ending with Howard University rising senior Gregory Odom Jr. winning the individual title at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Works Collegiate Championship. Curry has been proud to watch these students reach such accomplishments in a short amount of time. As the program continues to grow all donations are appreciated. Click here to donate.

As a graduate of Winston-Salem State University, having superstars like Stephen Curry and Chris Paul continue to promote and educate the masses on why HBCUs Matter and are important not only to Black People but to all people is greatly appreciated! Checkout some of the photos from the golf classic below.

Source: HBCU Buzz

