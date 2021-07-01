LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Just when it seemed like Benzino’s days of getting into squabbles with other rappers was over, the Made Man went and joined in on the criticism Lil Nas X was getting for his BET Awards performance.

Taking issue with X’s live rendition of “Call Me By Your Name,” and took to IG in a since deleted post saying “That sh*t BET pulled yesterday was lame asf.” He went on to add “It was too uncomfortable, too irresponsible, too forced and too irrelevant to the awards. Homie ain’t even hot like that for music anymore anyway. It’s a shame what all this is comming too. I wish I has the backing to bring the Source Awards back.”

Though Benzino did express his “respect and love for the gay community,” he questioned how parents are supposed to explain what Lil Nas X was doing on the TV screen to their children. Ultimately Zino stated “I hope I don’t offend anyone because this post wasn’t meant for that.” Well, he did and that’s why the post no longer exists. Still, screenshots, y’all.

Still, Lil Nas X took issue with Zino’s statement and took to Twitter to clap back at the “Bootee” rapper saying “i’m sorry but the thought of ni**as sitting their kids down in the living room and telling them gay people exist is so hilarious to me.”

We mean, it is 2021.

Benzino has yet to respond to X’s response, but y’all know sooner or later he’ll say something and probably dig himself into a deeper hole. We just hope it’s not in the form of a diss track.

Please, God, no. This would be a rap battle no one would be tuning in to.

Lil Nas X Responds To Benzino Criticism of His BET Awards Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

