News
HomeNews

Biz Markie Is NOT Dead, Manager & Family Refute Rumors Of Death

Prayers up to a legend.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
13th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival- day1

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Fortunately, a news story about Biz Markie’s death is not true. Per the iconic rapper’s wife, the Biz is still alive.

On Wednesday evening (June 30), in a now-deleted tweet and news story, Revolt initially reported that the “Just A Friend” rapper had passed away. News of the legend’s alleged passing spread like wildfire, with artists and fans expressing their condolences and sending up salutes to Biz’s greatness.

However, Roland S. Martin took to Twitter to relay that Biz Markie, 57, is still alive.

Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died. I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife,” tweeted Martin early July 1. “My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans.”

The original story raised eyebrows because it was poorly sourced. But with Biz Markie suffering from health issues, he recently reportedly suffered a stroke that he is rehabilitating from, all it took was one suspect report to prematurely spread rumors of the rap legend’s demise.

However, reported Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reports that Biz Markie is in hospice care.

NBC News reports that Biz’s manager has gone on the record to say his client is alive and in care. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible,” said his manager Jenni Izumi via a statement. The rapper’s family also issued a statement reiterating that he is under care and requesting fans pray for the man born Marcel Theo Hall.

Prayers up to Biz Markie.

 

Biz Markie Is NOT Dead, Manager & Family Refute Rumors Of Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close