Blonde Bombshell: Lizzo Debuts Honey Blonde Brows To Match Her New ‘Do And We’re Here For It!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing we love about Lizzo it’s the fact that she is undeniably one of the industry’s biggest fashion pioneers and we’re absolutely here for it! Earlier this week, the singer took to Instagram to debut a new, unique look that had us all falling in love with the beauty all over again. Styled by Jason Rembert, makeup artist Alexx Mayo, and hairstylist Shelby Swain, the 33-year-old entertainer rocked honey blonde Bantu knots in her hair – that were perfectly symmetrical if I might add – and honey blonde brows to match. She paired the look with bright brown, orange, and yellow ombré lips and eyeshadow, a bright orange one-shouldered top, and gold hoops to match the whole aesthetic. “HOW NOW, BLONDE BROW? ” she captioned the photo set she posted to her Instagram page, seemingly asking her followers how they loved her new look.

Fans took to Lizzo’s comment section to immediately show their admiration and love for Lizzo’s bold style choice. One fan wrote, “LITERAL ART” in all caps while fan favorite and Beyoncé and Solange’s mom, Miss Tina, shared her approval by simply commenting, “Beautiful.” Another commenter hyped Lizzo all the way up, writing, “Lizzoooo. Giving face and looks ready for the cover of vogue .” We know that’s right!

Some commentators, however, didn’t approve of the new look, saying the brows were a no-go for them because they blended in with her skin. “Nay. Makes it look like she has none,” one fan commented on The Neighborhood Talk while another wrote, “No but go awf for artistic expression.”

The artistic expression is definitely there and if anyone could pull off this bold look, it one-hundred-percent would be Lizzo!

Beauties are you feeling Lizzo’s blonde moment?

Don’t miss…

Lizzo Debuts A New Haircut And She Is NOT Impressed With It

Lizzo In Her Platinum Blonde Wig Is The Mood For 2021

Blonde Bombshell: Lizzo Debuts Honey Blonde Brows To Match Her New ‘Do And We’re Here For It! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: