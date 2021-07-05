You Care: Joe Boo-Den aka Joe Budden Got Alex Jones Foaming At The Mouth, Allegedly

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Joe Budden is beefing with conspiracy theorist extraordinaire Alex Jones. We’re guessing this wasn’t on your 2021 bingo card.

Jones is probably most known as the guy who told anyone who would listen that the Sandy Hook mass shooting didn’t actually happen. Actually, it did, and he was sued for defamation due to his lies about the tragedy, and lost.

That said, Jones got all in his feeling when Budden criticized comedian and podcaster Andrew Schultz for interviewing Jones, who the rapper referred to as “the KKK guy.” Apparently, that’s all he needed to go in a Budden on his InfoWars site.

According to Jones, Budden is the real racist.

“I will not sit there and have racist Black people who are feeding at the corporate new world order, eugenics, genocide, death cult tit, lecture me about how I’m bad because I’m white, just because you are this Black person paid by the corporate media to spew racism to divide this country in the world,” said Jones who also managed to spin starving Africans into his response to Budden’s “lies.”

That’s just about all the headass logic we can stand for a day. He also pronounced Budden as boo-den, so there’s that.

Also, he seems to be unbothered.

And you know Twitter had to get some jokes off.

Also, while you have every right to have issues with the problematic Joe Budden, don’t be on Team Alex Jones, for anything.

