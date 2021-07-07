The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Eva’s Corner: A Married Man Had An Affair With His Surrogate & Are Now In A Custody Battle?! [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

In today’s segment of Eva’s Corner, this listener needs some serious help.  This man and his wife were trying to have a baby but were having some troubles.  So they decided to get a surrogate and later down the line, the two ended up having an affair.  Now the three are in a custody battle over a five-year-old child.

  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage To Have Sex [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage To Have Sex [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage To Have Sex [PHOTOS]

Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage To Have Sex [PHOTOS]

These famous folks put their God before their lust.

Eva’s Corner: A Married Man Had An Affair With His Surrogate & Are Now In A Custody Battle?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close