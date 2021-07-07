LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In today’s segment of Eva’s Corner, this listener needs some serious help. This man and his wife were trying to have a baby but were having some troubles. So they decided to get a surrogate and later down the line, the two ended up having an affair. Now the three are in a custody battle over a five-year-old child.

Eva’s Corner: A Married Man Had An Affair With His Surrogate & Are Now In A Custody Battle?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com