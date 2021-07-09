Arts & Entertainment
Princess Love Serves Body-Ody On The Runway During Miami Swim Week

Ray J And Princess Love Hair Show After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If you’ve ever had a baby, you know what it’s like to adjust to your new body while rediscovering your sexy. Reality TV star Princess Love shared that very emotion on VH1’s Couples Retreat when she revealed to her husband Ray J, she had set up a sexy shoot for herself so she could feel sexy again after having two kids. Well Princess showed that body off, on the runway, when she walked in Adam Saak’s show during Miami Swim Week.

Princess understood the assignment and came through serving body-ody as the closer in Saak’s show. The brown beauty glistened in one of Saak’s hand twisted bodysuits. “Had so much fun closing the show for the amazing @adamsaaks,” she captioned a clip on social media.

Princess credited her makeup artist Diva Artistry and hair stylist Jaime Tavares for bringing the sultry look all together.

It wasn’t long before Princess’ comments were filled with her celebrity friends singing her praises. Her Couples Retreat co-star, Yandy Smith, wrote, “Mission Accomplished.” Princess’ sister-in-law Brandy also dropped a compliment, “Sis, assignment understood!”

Princess teased another look from Saak’s Religion collection in a post backstage at the show.

Sis is definitely feeling herself – as she should. After two kids, Princess looks amazing and should be proud of her runway sashay.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

