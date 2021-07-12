Ohio
HomeOhio

Former Nickelodeon Star Jared Bell Sentenced on Charges Related to His Cleveland Visit

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Opening Night Of "Rock Of Ages"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

One of the biggest names to come from children’s cable television has found out what sentence he will serve during a Cleveland-based hearing on July 12.

Jared “Drake” Bell, formerly of Nickelodeon’s ‘Drake and Josh,’ was present at the sentencing after he issued a guilty plea in response to “crimes involving a 15-year-old girl while he visited Cleveland.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The charges stem from an incident in October 2018, when the 15-year-old victim filed a report with her local police department in Canada regarding an incident that occurred between her and Bell in 2017 at a Cleveland nightclub on Old River Road in the city’s East Bank of The Flats district, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Canadian authorities contacted the Cleveland Division of Police, which conducted the subsequent investigation.

It was soon established that the underage victim and Bell “had established a relationship” years before she attended Bell’s concert in 2017.  Prior to that event, Bell sent the victim “inappropriate” messages through social media.

The victim gave a statement on how Bell impacted her life, adding that “he is the epitome of evil.”  Bell’s defense attorney, of course, would oppose those statements.

Bell did actually admit that his conduct was “wrong” and is “sorry that the victim was harmed in any way” as he spoke in sentencing earlier.

So what is the former child star going to serve:

As part of his sentencing, Bell is ordered to have no contact with the victim and ordered to pay court costs.

No further details have been available as of right now.

Here is video of Bell’s sentencing below:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Paul Archuleta and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Tap

'Jason's Lyric' to 'The Parent Hood': A Look Back At The Career Of Suzzanne Douglas

10 photos Launch gallery

'Jason's Lyric' to 'The Parent Hood': A Look Back At The Career Of Suzzanne Douglas

Continue reading ‘Jason’s Lyric’ to ‘The Parent Hood’: A Look Back At The Career Of Suzzanne Douglas

'Jason's Lyric' to 'The Parent Hood': A Look Back At The Career Of Suzzanne Douglas

[caption id="attachment_4142057" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Suzzanne Douglas, a graceful actress who starred alongside Gregory Hines in Tap and had standout roles in films and television shows such as The Inkwell, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, When They See Us and the Robert Townsend led sitcom The Parent ‘Hood, has died according to reports. She was 64. || RELATED: Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passes Away At 64 || Angie Tee, a woman identified as Douglas’ cousin, made the following announcement on Facebook Tuesday (July 6): “Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.” She continued, “I can remember growing up, there weren’t very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in ‘Tap’ starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back.’ The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever.” https://www.facebook.com/AngieT/posts/10222132692481241   Our thoughts are with her friends, family and close circle during this time. Take a look back at Douglas in a few of her most memorable roles in the gallery below.

Former Nickelodeon Star Jared Bell Sentenced on Charges Related to His Cleveland Visit  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close