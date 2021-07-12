Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours To Vote Charged With Casting Ballot While On Parole

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Every aspect of the 2020 Presidential Election felt like it was met with some type of civil controversy, and unfortunately it looks like the aftermath of our voting is having its fair share of problems as well.

A 62-year-old Texas man who went viral on the grounds of standing for six hours to cast his vote in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary has actually been arrested on illegal voting charges due to casting a ballot while on parole.

NBC News reports that Hervis Rogers was charged on Wednesday with two counts of illegal voting, which happens to be a second-degree felony that comes with a potential sentence of two to 20 years behind bars.

Here’s some history by way of NBC News on how it got to this point for Rogers, whose bail has been set at $100,000:

“Rogers was one of the many voters in the city of Houston who waited hours in line to cast their ballots during Super Tuesday in March 2020. He became the overnight face of Texas’ battle over voting access after emerging from a polling center at a historically Black college around 1:30 a.m.

But Rogers was a few months short of the end of his parole following two felony burglary convictions from the early 1990s, making him ineligible to cast a ballot under Texas law. Prosecutors also said that Rogers voted illegally on the 2018 midterm elections.

Even though Rogers voted in Harris County, one of the most diverse counties in Texas and where Houston is located, he is being charged and possibly tried in Montgomery County, where he is currently being held.”

Rogers is currently being represented by he ACLU of Texas, and attorney Andre Segura claims his client simply wasn’t aware that his parole status made him ineligible to vote, stating, “The arrest and prosecution of Mr. Rogers should alarm all Texans. He waited in line for over six hours to vote to fulfill what he believed to be his civic duty, and is now locked up on a bail amount that most people could not afford.”

Decades in jail sounds a bit extreme given the circumstances, so we can only hope President Biden can step in and help out with some sort of pardon or clemency, right? Let us know your thoughts on if this is fair treatment or officials just going by the law.

For further reference, Rachel Maddow breaks down the situation best below:

