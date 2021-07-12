Gary’s Tea: Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson Fight Over Khloe Kardashian Under IG Photo! [WATCH]

The men are fighting! Khloe Kardashian’s recent bikini photo has her ex-boyfriend Lamar Odom interested again. The ex dropped a comment under her photo insinuating that he wanted her again and it stirred up some drama. Kardashian’s serial cheater baby daddy, Tristan Thompson hopped in to clap at Odom and threatened him for flirting with his baby mama!
Gary’s Tea details the fight and discusses who’s the creator of baby hair.
Khloe Kardashian Offers Forgiveness To Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods
Malika and her twin sister are disgusting how can they tear down Jordyn woods but help Tristan buy khloe a birthday gift lmao it be your own friends I been knew Malika is a Khloe pleaser lmao #KUWTK— Baby Jenner ✨also a SZA stan account (@____MISFIT) December 3, 2019
Miss @jordynwoods ... Can you pls tell Khloe to cut you your check already. She over there mentioning your name again. pic.twitter.com/ebRDcusGTc— im in a BIND, Nate (@cassiejanae) December 5, 2019
Beautiful Jordyn vs plastic Khloe. The only mistake Jordyn ever made was getting involved with that family. Khloe needs to save her fake forgiveness talk for her daughter when she gets old enough to see how the family has no morals or values, per auntie Kourtney. 😂😂😂😂— Pamela Posey (@PamelaPosey6) December 6, 2019
@khloekardashian ain’t tired of this old ass @jordynwoods narrative? Damn. We don’t care about you & Tristan Thotcock Thompson. Go raise your beautiful daughter & be a good example. This bitterness doesn’t look good on you sis.— IG: @miatheboss (@MiaTheBoss) December 6, 2019
I feel bad for tristan thompson he got the lebron curse and the kardashian curse— Rx frank bezos (@RellOtto) December 6, 2019
