Visual Artist Trap Bob Speaks On Creating Art From Her Experiences and Protecting Her Work

| 07.12.21
Trap Bob

In this Madame Noire interview, sponsored by Crown Royal Regal Apple, visual artist Trap Bob talks about her signature style which she describes as ‘loud,’ saying she loves the use of bright colors.”

The pioneering artist, who gets much of her inspiration from living in the Washington D.C. area, shares with MadameNoire that she doesn’t think she could create what she does without being immersed in the city’s energy—and her own experiences.

She intentionally portrays things she deals with that she believes everyone can relate to, especially Black women, whom she calls her “girls.” She also strives to create such a distinct aesthetic that it would be hard for others to steal her work.

Trap Bob, who has utilized social media to get her work out there, is currently preparing to open her first gallery exhibition.

Check out the full interview with Trap Bob, sponsored by Crown Royal Regal Apple, in the video above.

