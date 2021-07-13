Arts & Entertainment
Willow Smith Proves She’s All Grown Up In The July Issue Of Nylon Magazine

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video Show & BTS

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Willow Smith has been making her rounds in the magazine circuit. Shortly after debuting her cover for V Magazine, the youngest of the Smith gang showed off her latest cover for Nylon Magazine.

The magazine rolled out a few images from their shoot, captured by AB + DM.  Via their Instagram page they wrote, “Introducing NYLON’s July 2021 cover star, #WillowSmith 🖤The musician talks her new album ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING,’ loving women, loving weed, and more. Link in bio for the full interview with @allierileyjones. ⁠”

In another post they wrote, “#WillowSmith says she is channeling emotions beyond the typical pop-punk teenage angst. “I think mostly I’m just dealing with my budding love for women and my budding love for love in general, and all the different forms that that can take,” she tells @allierileyjones. Read our July cover story at the link in bio 🖤

In their last post, the magazine wrote, “#WillowSmith has the easy confidence of someone who has been working in the music industry for over a decade, but she still gets starstruck ✨ “I was like, ‘Yo. I’m sh*tting my pants.’ How is this even possible? They’re honestly pop-punk royalty,” she says of working with @travisbarker and @avrillavigne. At the link in bio, the musician talks to @allierileyjones for NYLON’s July 2021 cover story.⁠⁠”

Perhaps my favorite image from the shoot is this powerful alternative cover of Willow.

Judging from the article, Willow is growing into and exploring different parts of herself. Her latest album will unveil a new sound that we’re all excited to experience. You can read the rest of the Nylon interview here.

