Jason Sudeikis Shows Support For Black English Soccer Players At “Ted Lasso” Premiere With Statement Sweatshirt

The support for the racially abused Black English soccer players has made its way overseas.

Amidst the Euro 2020 Final, England’s Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho stepped up. Still, all missed their shots during an epic shootout that occurred because neither team could muster up another goal and remained tied at 1-1 when time expired. But fans took all their hate out on Saka, Rashford, and Sancho, which meant a barrage of racially charged comments came their way. But now, Jason Sudeikis made a bold statement in their favor.

At the premiere event for Season 2 of his Apple TV sitcom “Ted Lasso” –where he plays a Division II American football coach– the actor rocked a black sweatshirt with white lettering that read the three Black players’ first names.

He received major praise on social media as people began to realize the sentiment behind the shirt, with British soccer reporter tweeting, “Huge love for Jason Sudeikis’s sweatshirt at tonight’s Ted Lasso Season 2 Premier. Shows that like his character, he truly understands that football in his heart, is all about human goodness.”

The abuse for the players was so apparent that the British government had to step in and condemn the disgusting acts.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour,” Prince William proclaimed in a tweet. “It must stop now, and all those involved should be held accountable.”

Check out the support Sudeikis received below:

