Former Ohio State Buckeye Ted Ginn Jr. announced his retirement from the NFL after a 14-year career on Friday.

The former Panthers wideout made a name for himself in the league as a consistent go-to option and dangerous returner on special teams. “I’ve dedicated my entire life to football until now,” Ginn said at Glenville High School outside of Cleveland. “I’m going out in peace. … On my own terms, not forced out.”

The 36-year-old Ohio State alum was drafted ninth overall in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Ginn spent time with six NFL teams and made two Super Bowl appearances with both the Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He had a total of 5,742 receiving yards for an average of 13.9 yard per catch and 33 touchdowns throughout his career.

Ginn also returned four punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns, which was second among active players behind Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson. He tied the NFL record with two kickoff returns for over 100 yards in a single game (MIA at NYJ, Nov. 1, 2009). Two years later, Ginn set another record with two returns for touchdowns in 59 seconds– a 102-yard kickoff and 59-yard punt– (SF vs. SEA, Sept. 12, 2011).

His 15,749 career all-purpose yards are the fourth-most in the NFL since 2007, behind only Darren Sproles, Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore.

Former Ohio State Buckeye Ted Ginn Jr. retires after 14-year NFL career  was originally published on wfnz.com

