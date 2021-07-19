Hot Spot: ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Wins At Box Offices With A $31.7M Win [WATCH]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Wins At Box Offices With A $31.7M Win

Are you ready for another Kanye West album? Rumors have surfaced that he will be releasing his 10th studio album soon with a listening party in Atlanta.

In other news, LeBron James knocked Disney’s Black Widow out of the number one spot in the box offices.  Space Jam 2 brought in a whopping $31.65 million just over the weekend.

Da Brat has more on these stories and also news on the latest “Karen.”

Photos
Close