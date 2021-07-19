Feature Story
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History On The Cover of 'Sports Illustrated'

Houston hottie, Megan Thee Stallion is making history today. The Grammy-award winning rapper has become the first female rapper to take the cover Sports Illustrated popular swimsuit issue.

Megan took to social media to share her excited about this history making moment saying, “The first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!”

Check her out below:

 

Congratulations Megan!

Photos
